 Lava Iris Fuel 10 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris Fuel 10

    Lava Iris Fuel 10

    Lava Iris Fuel 10 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,685 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Fuel 10 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Fuel 10 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,685
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    5 MP
    2 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Lava Iris Fuel 10 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4 x Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 134.5 mm
    • Black
    • 10.5 mm
    • 66.5 mm
    Display
    • 218 ppi
    • 62.37 %
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    General
    • March 13, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Iris Fuel 10
    • Lava
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava Iris Fuel 10 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris Fuel 10 in India?

    Lava Iris Fuel 10 price in India at 6,349 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris Fuel 10?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris Fuel 10?

    What is the Lava Iris Fuel 10 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris Fuel 10 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lava Iris Fuel 10