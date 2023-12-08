 Lava Iris Fuel 20 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Lava Iris Fuel 20 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 5,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6572 Processor , 4400 mAh Battery and 512 MB Below RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Fuel 20 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Fuel 20 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹5,999
4 GB Below
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
MediaTek MT6572
5 MP
0.3 MP
4400 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
512 MB Below
See full specifications
Lava Iris Fuel 20 Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Iris Fuel 20 in India is Rs. 5,999.  This is the Lava Iris Fuel 20 base model with 512 MB Below RAM and 4 GB Below of internal storage. It comes in the following ...Read More

(512 MB Below RAM,4 GB Below Storage) - Grey, White
Lava Iris Fuel 20 Full Specifications

  • Li-Polymer
  • 4400 mAh
  • Up to 42 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 1280x720 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • 4 x Digital Zoom
  • 10.8 mm Below
  • Grey, White
  • 74 mm
  • 145.6 mm
  • 196 ppi
  • 63.92 %
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • TFT
  • Lava
  • February 19, 2015 (Official)
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 512 MB Below
  • MediaTek MT6572
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • 4 GB Below
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • Up to 2.2 GB
Lava Iris Fuel 20 News

Lava International launches Blaze 2 5G
Lava unveils Blaze 2 5G: Cutting-Edge features at competitive prices
03 Nov 2023
Blaze Pro 5G
LAVA Blaze Pro 5G launched today; Check features, price and availability
26 Sep 2023
The Lava Blaze can be yours with a huge price cut.
Amazon is offering a huge 27% discount on Lava Blaze; check price, specs and other offers too
27 Aug 2023
Lava Blaze 5G
Lava Blaze 5G launched with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, but it is affordable
12 Feb 2023
Lava
Lava X3 priced at Rs. 6999 on launch! Check camera, chip, battery, storage
20 Dec 2022
Mobiles By Brand

Lava Iris Fuel 20 FAQs

What is the price of the Lava Iris Fuel 20 in India? Icon Icon

Lava Iris Fuel 20 price in India at 5,249 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 4400 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris Fuel 20? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Lava Iris Fuel 20? Icon Icon

What is the Lava Iris Fuel 20 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Lava Iris Fuel 20 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

