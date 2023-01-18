 Lava Iris X1 4gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Iris X1 4GB

    Lava Iris X1 4GB is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 6,951 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris X1 4GB from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris X1 4GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,951
    4 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    8 MP
    2 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    Lava Iris X1 4gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1800 mAh
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Single
    Design
    • 134 mm
    • Black, White
    • 66 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • 138 grams
    Display
    • 218 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 63.08 %
    • Yes
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • May 27, 2014 (Official)
    • Iris X1
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 32 bit
    • 1 GB
    • Broadcom BCM23550
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • Broadcom VideoCore IV
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    • Yes
    Lava Iris X1 4gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris X1 4Gb in India?

    Lava Iris X1 4Gb price in India at 6,951 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Broadcom BCM23550; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris X1 4Gb?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris X1 4Gb?

    What is the Lava Iris X1 4Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris X1 4Gb Waterproof?

    Lava Iris X1 4gb