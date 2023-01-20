 Lava Iris X8 1gb Ram Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Iris X8 1GB RAM

    Lava Iris X8 1GB RAM

    Lava Iris X8 1GB RAM is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 7,900 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris X8 1GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris X8 1GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25148/heroimage/lava-iris-x8-1gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25148/images/Design/lava-iris-x8-1gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25148/images/Design/lava-iris-x8-1gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25148/images/Design/lava-iris-x8-1gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25148/images/Design/lava-iris-x8-1gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,900
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    3 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,900
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris X8 1gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 3 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • White
    • 8.6 mm
    • 160 grams
    • 70.9 mm
    • 143.4 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 67.63 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • No
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Iris X8 1GB RAM
    • Lava
    • March 30, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    • 32 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava Iris X8 1gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris X8 1Gb Ram in India?

    Lava Iris X8 1Gb Ram price in India at 6,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris X8 1Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris X8 1Gb Ram?

    What is the Lava Iris X8 1Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris X8 1Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Iris X8 1gb Ram