Lava Pixel V2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava Pixel V2 Lava Pixel V2 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Pixel V2 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Pixel V2 now with free delivery.