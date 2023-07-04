 Lava X28 Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lava X28 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,559 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2600 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava X28 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lava X28 Plus now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹6,559
8 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
8 MP
5 MP
2600 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 314 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Key Specs
  • 2600 mAh
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Battery
  • 2600 mAh
  • No
  • Up to 14.2 Hours(3G) / Up to 15.2 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • Up to 271 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 14.2 Hours(3G) / Up to 15.2 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 3264 x 2488 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1280x720 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • Single
Design
  • 174 grams
  • Gold, Silver
  • 78 mm
  • 155 mm
  • 8.9 mm
Display
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 267 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 68.82 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Lava
  • X28 Plus
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • February 23, 2017 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • No
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS
  4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Mali-400
  • 1 GB
  • Spreadtrum SC9832A
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 8 GB
Lava X28 Plus FAQs

What is the price of the Lava X28 Plus in India?

Lava X28 Plus price in India at 5,949 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lava X28 Plus?

How many colors are available in Lava X28 Plus?

How long does the Lava X28 Plus last?

What is the Lava X28 Plus Battery Capacity?

Is Lava X28 Plus Waterproof?

