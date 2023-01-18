Lava X28 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava X28+
Lava X28+ (Champagne Gold)
₹6,590
₹7,199
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Lava X28 price in India starts at Rs.6,299. The lowest price of Lava X28 is Rs.6,590 on amazon.in.
Lava X28 price in India starts at Rs.6,299. The lowest price of Lava X28 is Rs.6,590 on amazon.in.