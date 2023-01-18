Lava X28 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava X28 Lava X28 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,299 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava X28 from HT Tech. Buy Lava X28 now with free delivery.