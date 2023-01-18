 Lava X28 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava X28

    Lava X28 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,299 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Lava X28 Price in India

    Lava X28 price in India starts at Rs.6,299. The lowest price of Lava X28 is Rs.6,590 on amazon.in.

    Lava X28 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 14.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 15.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 14.5 Hours(3G) / Up to 15.5 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • 2600 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 155 mm
    • Brown, Gold, Silver
    • 175 grams
    • 78 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 267 ppi
    • 68.82 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • No
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • October 3, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • X28
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Lava X28 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava X28 in India?

    Lava X28 price in India at 6,590 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava X28?

    How many colors are available in Lava X28?

    What is the Lava X28 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava X28 Waterproof?

    Lava X28