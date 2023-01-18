 Lava X3 2022 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava X3 2022

    Lava X3 2022 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava X3 2022 from HT Tech. Buy Lava X3 2022 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v12
    Lava X3 2022 Price in India

    Lava X3 2022 price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Lava X3 2022 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.

    Lava X3 2022 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 37 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 37 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 164.6 mm
    • 210 grams
    • 9.2 mm
    • Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black, Luster Blue
    • 75.8 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 81.76 %
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • X3 2022
    • Yes
    • Android v12
    • December 19, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android Go
    • Lava
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8300
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 32 GB
    Lava X3 2022