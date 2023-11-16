 Lava X46 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Lava X46

Lava X46 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,420 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6735 Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava X46 from HT Tech. Buy Lava X46 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
LavaX46_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
LavaX46_FrontCamera_5MP
Key Specs
₹7,420
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
MediaTek MT6735
8 MP
5 MP
2500 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
2 GB
Lava X46 Price in India

The starting price for the Lava X46 in India is Rs. 7,420. This is the Lava X46 base model with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold.

The starting price for the Lava X46 in India is Rs. 7,420.  This is the Lava X46 base model with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold.

Lava X46

(2 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Gold
Lava X46 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek MT6735
  • 2500 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 8 MP
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 16 Hours(2G)
  • 2500 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting
  • 1920x1080 fps
  • Wide Angle Selfie
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • Gold
  • 71.5 mm
  • 146 grams
  • 143 mm
  • 8.5 mm
Display
  • 67.25 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 294 ppi
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Lava
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • June 10, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • DDR3
  • MediaTek MT6735
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • 2 GB
Sensors
  • No
  • Light sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Lava X46 Competitors
Icon
Micromax Canvas Doodle 3
  • Icon1 GB RAM
  • Icon8 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
Realme C3
  • Icon3 GB RAM
  • Icon32 GB Storage
  • Icon Frozen Blue
₹9,490
Check Details
Lava X46 Realme C3
icon6% OFF
Vivo Y1s
  • Icon2 GB RAM
  • Icon32 GB Storage
  • Icon Aurora Blue
amazon
₹15,000 ₹16,000
Buy Now
Lava X46 Vivo Y1s
Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Icon2 GB RAM
  • Icon32 GB Storage
  • Icon Midnight Black
₹7,600
Check Details
Lava X46 Xiaomi Redmi 8a

    Lava X46