Lava Yuva 5g 128gb - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Release date : 05 Jun 2024

Lava Yuva 5G 128GB

Lava Yuva 5G 128GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T750 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Yuva 5G 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Lava Yuva 5G 128GB now with free delivery.
Mystic Green Mystic Blue
128 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Lava Yuva 5G 128GB Variants & Price

The price for the Lava Yuva 5G 128GB in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Lava Yuva 5G 128GB base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mystic Green and Mystic Blue. The status of Lava Yuva 5G 128GB is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

4 GB

Display

6.52 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 2 MP

Lava Yuva 5g 128gb Latest Update

Lava Yuva 5g 128gb Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
8
Camera

  • Processor

    Unisoc T750

  • Display

    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 2 MP

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Standby time

    Up to 445 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Width

    76.16 mm

  • Weight

    208 grams

  • Height

    163.36 mm

  • Colours

    Mystic Green, Mystic Blue

  • Thickness

    9.1 mm

  • Screen Size

    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Resolution

    720x1600 px (HD+)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    82.49 %

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    269 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Brand

    Lava

  • Launch Date

    June 5, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Filters

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Resolution

    50 MP, Primary Camera 2 MP

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57 MC2

  • CPU

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    6 nm

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T750

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

Last updated date: 16 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Lava Mobile   /   Lava Yuva 5G 128GB

Last updated date: 16 July 2024
Home  /  Mobiles in India   /   Lava Mobile   /   Lava Yuva 5G 128GB

