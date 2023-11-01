Lava Yuva Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Lava Yuva in India is Rs. 6,299. At Amazon, the Lava Yuva can be purchased for Rs. 6,862. This is the Lava Yuva base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Luster Blue and Luster Green. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Lava Yuva in India is Rs. 6,299. At Amazon, the Lava Yuva can be purchased for Rs. 6,862. This is the Lava Yuva base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Luster Blue and Luster Green.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.