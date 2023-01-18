Lava Z2 3gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava Z2 3GB RAM Lava Z2 3GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z2 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z2 3GB RAM now with free delivery.