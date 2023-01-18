Lava Z2 3gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) Lava Z2
(Renewed) Lava Z2 (3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)- Aqua Blue (Lava Z2_3GB)
₹7,199
₹8,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Lava Z2 3GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Lava Z2 3GB RAM is Rs.7,199 on amazon.in.
Lava Z2 3GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Lava Z2 3GB RAM is Rs.7,199 on amazon.in.