 Lava Z2 3gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z2 3GB RAM

    Lava Z2 3GB RAM

    Lava Z2 3GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z2 3GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z2 3GB RAM now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Lava Z2 3GB RAM Price in India

    Lava Z2 3GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Lava Z2 3GB RAM is Rs.7,199 on amazon.in.

    Lava Z2 3gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 25 Hours(4G) / Up to 25 Hours(3G) / Up to 50 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 25 Hours(4G) / Up to 25 Hours(3G) / Up to 50 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Single
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    • F1.85
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 9 mm
    • 190 grams
    • Flame Red, Aqua Blue
    • 75.8 mm
    • 164.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 82.06 %
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 20:9
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Lava
    • Android Go
    • July 26, 2021 (Official)
    • Z2 3GB RAM
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • LPDDR4
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 24.5 GB
    Lava Z2 3gb Ram