 Lava Z2 Max Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z2 Max

    Lava Z2 Max is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,799 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,799
    32 GB
    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Add to compare
    Lava Z2 Max Price in India

    Lava Z2 Max price in India starts at Rs.7,799. The lowest price of Lava Z2 Max is Rs.7,999 on amazon.in.

    Lava Z2 Max Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • F1.85
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • Stroked Blue, Stroked Cyan
    • 174.7 mm
    • 78.6 mm
    • 216 grams
    • 9 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    • 256 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
    • 20.5:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 84.87 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • Lava
    • Z2 Max
    • May 11, 2021 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android Go
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek Helio A20
    • Quad core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    Lava Z2 Max FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Z2 Max in India?

    Lava Z2 Max price in India at 7,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A20; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z2 Max?

    How many colors are available in Lava Z2 Max?

    What is the Lava Z2 Max Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z2 Max Waterproof?

    Lava Z2 Max