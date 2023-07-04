Lava Z2 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava Z2
Lava Z2 (3 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage), Aqua Blue
₹6,999
₹9,999
Buy Now
Lava Z2 price in India starts at Rs.6,998. The lowest price of Lava Z2 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.
Lava Z2 price in India starts at Rs.6,998. The lowest price of Lava Z2 is Rs.6,999 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.