 Lava Z25 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z25

    Lava Z25

    Lava Z25 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3020 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z25 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z25 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3020 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    3020 mAh
    Lava Z25 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 3020 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 9.3 Hours(3G) / Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 9.3 Hours(3G) / Up to 18 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 262 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 262 Hours(2G)
    • 3020 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • F2.0
    Design
    • Grey, Champagne Gold
    • 76.4 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 8.5 mm
    • 163 grams
    • 151.5 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    • 71.88 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Lava
    • Z25
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Star OS
    • Yes
    • March 23, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Back
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava Z25 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Z25 in India?

    Lava Z25 price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3020 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z25?

    How many colors are available in Lava Z25?

    How long does the Lava Z25 last?

    What is the Lava Z25 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z25 Waterproof?

    Lava Z25