Lava Z4 Plus Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava Z4 Plus Lava Z4 Plus is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹9,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G37 Rear Camera 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 13 MP Battery 4000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Lava Z4 Plus Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G37

Front Camera 13 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Battery 4000 mAh Battery Removable No

USB Type-C No

Capacity 4000 mAh

Type Li-ion Camera Resolution 13 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 270 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Brand Lava

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 14, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

NFC No

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Performance RAM 4 GB

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics PowerVR GE8320

Fabrication 12 nm

Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

