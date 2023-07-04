 Lava Z6 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Z6

Lava Z6

Lava Z6 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z6 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z6 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
LavaZ6_Display_6.51inches(16.54cm)
LavaZ6_FrontCamera_16MP
LavaZ6_Ram_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35603/heroimage/142105-v2-lava-z6-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaZ6_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35603/heroimage/142105-v2-lava-z6-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_LavaZ6_4
LavaZ6_Display_6.51inches(16.54cm)
LavaZ6_FrontCamera_16MP"
LavaZ6_Ram_6GB"
LavaZ6_3"
LavaZ6_4"
Key Specs
₹10,999
64 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
6 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹10,999
64 GB
6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications

Lava Z6 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • 03h 43m 32s
  • Up to 25 Hours(4G) / Up to 25 Hours(3G) / Up to 50 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 25 Hours(4G) / Up to 25 Hours(3G) / Up to 50 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • F2.0
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F1.85
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
  • Single
Design
  • 164.5 mm
  • 75.8 mm
  • 9 mm
  • Flame Red, Aqua Blue
  • 190 grams
Display
  • 20:9
  • 6.51 inches (16.54 cm)
  • 270 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 82.06 %
General
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • Lava
  • Yes
  • Stock
  • January 11, 2021 (Official)
  • Z6
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 24.0 s
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 6 GB
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • LPDDR4X
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 5MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Lava Z6 FAQs

What is the price of the Lava Z6 in India?

Lava Z6 price in India at 9,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z6?

How many colors are available in Lava Z6?

What is the Lava Z6 Battery Capacity?

Is Lava Z6 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Lava Z6