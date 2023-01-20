 Lava Z61 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z61

    Lava Z61 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 5,750 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z61 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z61 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,750
    16 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Key Specs
    ₹5,750
    16 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    8 MP
    3000 mAh
    Lava Phones Prices in India

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava Z61 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 314 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 314 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 16.5 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 16.5 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.4
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 146.5 mm
    • 139 grams
    • 8.7 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • 70.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes
    • 74.53 %
    • 18:9
    • 295 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    General
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • July 23, 2018 (Official)
    • Z61
    • Android Go
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8100
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6739
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Z61 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Z61 in India?

    Lava Z61 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z61?

    How many colors are available in Lava Z61?

    How long does the Lava Z61 last?

    What is the Lava Z61 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z61 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lava Z61