 Lava Z70 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z70

    Lava Z70 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,198 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z70 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z70 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,198
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Z70 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 11.5 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, White and Gold
    • 71 mm
    • 140 grams
    • 143 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 67.72 %
    General
    • Star OS
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    • Z70
    • No
    • October 4, 2017 (Official)
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Z70 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Z70 in India?

    Lava Z70 price in India at 7,249 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z70?

    How many colors are available in Lava Z70?

    How long does the Lava Z70 last?

    What is the Lava Z70 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z70 Waterproof?

    Lava Z70