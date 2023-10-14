 Lava Z71 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Lava Z71

Lava Z71 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 6,699 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor , 3200 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z71 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z71 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Lava Z71 Price in India

The starting price for the Lava Z71 in India is Rs. 6,699.  This is the Lava Z71 base model with 2 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Lava Z71 in India is Rs. 6,699.  This is the Lava Z71 base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Ruby Red and Steel Blue.

Lava Z71

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Ruby Red, Steel Blue
amazon
Out of Stock

Lava Z71 Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • 3200 mAh
  • Up to 50 Hours(4G)
  • Up to 485 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Soft light flash
Design
  • 70.9 mm
  • 150 grams
  • 145.6 mm
  • Ruby Red, Steel Blue
  • 9 mm
Display
  • 19:9
  • 78.17 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 295 ppi
  • No
General
  • January 16, 2020 (Official)
  • Star OS
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Lava
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • PowerVR GE8300
  • MediaTek Helio A22
  • LPDDR4
  • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 2 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
Mobiles By Brand

Lava Z71 FAQs

What is the price of the Lava Z71 in India? Icon Icon

Lava Z71 price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio A22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z71? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Lava Z71? Icon Icon

How long does the Lava Z71 last? Icon Icon

What is the Lava Z71 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Lava Z71 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Lava Z71