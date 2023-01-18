 Lava Z81 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z81

    Lava Z81 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z81 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z81 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Lava Z81 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 3000 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 319 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 19.3 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 319 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 19.3 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    Design
    • 141.6 grams
    • Black, Gold
    • 73 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • 152.2 mm
    Display
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • 75.46 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 282 ppi
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Star OS
    • November 2, 2018 (Official)
    • Z81
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek Helio A22
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8300
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Lava Z81