 Lava Z90 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z90

    Lava Z90 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 10,749 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2750 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z90 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z90 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,749
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    8 MP
    2750 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Lava Z90 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2750 mAh
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 152 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 10.5 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 152 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 10.5 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2750 mAh
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • F2.0
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 8.0 mm
    • 73 mm
    • 148.5 mm
    • 159 grams
    • Blue, Gold
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 282 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 68.6 %
    General
    • No
    • October 4, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lava
    • Z90
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Lava Z90