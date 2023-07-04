Lava Z91 16gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lava Z91 16GB Lava Z91 16GB is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,000 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z91 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z91 16GB now with free delivery.