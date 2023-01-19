 Lava Z91 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z91

    Lava Z91 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 12,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z91 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z91 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Lava Z91 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.0
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Blue
    • 152 mm
    • 72.9 mm
    • 147 grams
    • 7.7 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 282 ppi
    • 75.67 %
    • 5.7 inches (14.48 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    General
    • No
    • Z91
    • Yes
    • Lava
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 12, 2018 (Official)
    • Star OS
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6739
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • PowerVR GE8100
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    • Yes
    Lava Z91 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Z91 in India?

    Lava Z91 price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6739; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z91?

    How many colors are available in Lava Z91?

    What is the Lava Z91 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z91 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lava Z91