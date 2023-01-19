 Lava Z92 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z92

    Lava Z92 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3260 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z92 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z92 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    32 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3260 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    32 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    13 MP
    3260 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Z92 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 3260 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 388 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 388 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 21.4 Hours(4G) / Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 21.4 Hours(4G) / Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • 3260 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    Design
    • 156.9 mm
    • 75.7 mm
    • Ocean Blue
    • 8 mm
    • 159.2 grams
    Display
    • Yes with notch
    • 270 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19:9
    • IPS LCD
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 80.9 %
    General
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • January 29, 2019 (Official)
    • Z92
    • Lava
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 64 bit
    • DDR3
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 23 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lava Z92 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Z92 in India?

    Lava Z92 price in India at 9,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3260 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z92?

    How many colors are available in Lava Z92?

    How long does the Lava Z92 last?

    What is the Lava Z92 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z92 Waterproof?

    Lava Z92