 Lava Z93 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava Z93

    Lava Z93 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Z93 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Z93 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    32 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    3500 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Z93 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 01h 46m 05s
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    Design
    • Royal Blue, Charcoal Blue
    • 75.2 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • 159.2 grams
    • 156.6 mm
    Display
    • 270 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 81.59 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    General
    • August 22, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • Lava
    • Z93
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 12 nm
    • 3 GB
    • 20.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Lava Z93 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Z93 in India?

    Lava Z93 price in India at 8,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Z93?

    How many colors are available in Lava Z93?

    What is the Lava Z93 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Z93 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lava Z93