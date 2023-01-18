 Lenovo K10 Note Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo K10 Note

    Lenovo K10 Note

    Lenovo K10 Note is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor, 4050 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K10 Note from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K10 Note now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34074/heroimage/135712-v4-lenovo-k10-note-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34074/images/Design/135712-v4-lenovo-k10-note-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34074/images/Design/135712-v4-lenovo-k10-note-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34074/images/Design/135712-v4-lenovo-k10-note-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹13,999
    64 GB
    6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    4050 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo K10 Note Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 4050 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4050 mAh
    • Up to 324 Hours(2G)
    • 02h 11m 34s
    • Up to 324 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.0
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F1.8
    • Yes
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 74.3 mm
    • Night Black, Startdust Blue
    • 7.88 mm
    • 156.6 mm
    • 164 grams
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 90 %
    • 403 ppi
    • 85.96 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    • 19.5:9
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 6, 2019 (Official)
    • Yes
    • K10 Note
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • ZUI
    • Lenovo
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Adreno 616
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
    • 19.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 16MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 52.4 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Lenovo K10 Note