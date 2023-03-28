 Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Canvas Juice 3

Micromax Canvas Juice 3

Micromax Canvas Juice 3 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,800 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Juice 3 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Juice 3 now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
3
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26432/heroimage/micromax-canvas-juice-3-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26432/images/Design/micromax-canvas-juice-3-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26432/images/Design/micromax-canvas-juice-3-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26432/images/Design/micromax-canvas-juice-3-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
Key Specs
₹7,800
16 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
8 MP
5 MP
4000 mAh
Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹7,800
16 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
8 MP
4000 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 11,090
Buy Now

Micromax Phones Prices in India

Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 424 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 424 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Micromax Canvas Juice 3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 504 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 504 Hours(2G)
  • 4000 mAh
  • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • Yes
Design
  • Blue
Display
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 267 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • IPS LCD
General
  • October 9, 2015 (Official)
  • Micromax
  • Canvas Juice 3 Plus
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
Multimedia
  • Yes, Recording option
  • Yes
  • Yes, Recording option
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 2 GB
  • MediaTek MT6580
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Micromax Canvas Juice 3 FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Juice 3+ in India?

Micromax Canvas Juice 3+ price in India at 5,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Juice 3+?

How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Juice 3+?

How long does the Micromax Canvas Juice 3+ last?

What is the Micromax Canvas Juice 3+ Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax Canvas Juice 3+ Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Micromax Canvas Juice 3