 Micromax Canvas1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Canvas1

    Micromax Canvas1

    Micromax Canvas1 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,146 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas1 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,146
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Micromax Canvas1 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • Continuos Shooting
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation
    Design
    • 150 grams
    • Matte Black, Chrome Black
    • 143 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • 71 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 67.72 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • No
    • Canvas1
    • July 17, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 2 GB
    • DDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    Micromax Canvas1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas1 in India?

    Micromax Canvas1 price in India at 5,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas1?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas1?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas1 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas1 Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas1