 Micromax Dual 5 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Dual 5

    Micromax Dual 5 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 13 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3200 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Dual 5 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Dual 5 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    128 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP + 13 MP
    13 MP
    3200 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹24,999
    128 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP + 13 MP
    3200 mAh
    Micromax Dual 5 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 3200 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    Camera
    • Single
    • Exmor RS
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 13 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F1.8
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 164 grams
    • Gold
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • AMOLED
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • April 14, 2017 (Official)
    • Dual 5
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • Adreno 510
    • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A72 + 1.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976
    • LPDDR3
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Back
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Micromax Dual 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Dual 5 in India?

    Micromax Dual 5 price in India at 24,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Dual 5?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Dual 5?

    What is the Micromax Dual 5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Dual 5 Waterproof?

    View More

