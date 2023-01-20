Micromax Dual 5 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Micromax Dual 5 in India?
Micromax Dual 5 price in India at 24,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 MSM8976; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
