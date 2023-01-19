 Micromax Evok Note Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Micromax Evok Note

    Micromax Evok Note

    Micromax Evok Note is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 9,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Evok Note from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Evok Note now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Key Specs
    ₹9,499
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    Micromax Phones Prices in India

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax Evok Note Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • 75 mm
    • Champange
    • 162 grams
    • 153 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 72.5 %
    General
    • Yes
    • No
    • Micromax
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Evok Note
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • April 11, 2017 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6753
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Evok Note FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Evok Note in India?

    Micromax Evok Note price in India at 17,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Evok Note?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Evok Note?

    What is the Micromax Evok Note Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Evok Note Waterproof?

    View More

    Micromax Evok Note