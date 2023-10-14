Micromax In 4c Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Micromax IN 4C Micromax IN 4C is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,499 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T618 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹9,499 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) Processor Unisoc T618 Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Micromax In 4c Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Battery 5100 mAh

Front Camera 12 MP

Processor Unisoc T618 Battery USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh Camera Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm) General Brand Micromax

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 9, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance RAM 4 GB

Chipset Unisoc T618

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 12 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor No

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 64 GB

