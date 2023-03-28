 Micromax Unite 4 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Unite 4

Micromax Unite 4

Micromax Unite 4 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Unite 4 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Unite 4 now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28646/heroimage/micromax-unite-4-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28646/images/Design/micromax-unite-4-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28646/images/Design/micromax-unite-4-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P28646/images/Design/micromax-unite-4-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
Key Specs
₹6,990
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
8 MP
5 MP
2500 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹6,990
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
8 MP
2500 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 8,999
Buy Now

Micromax Phones Prices in India

Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 424 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 424 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Micromax Unite 4 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2500 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 280 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 20 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • 2500 mAh
  • Up to 280 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • No
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Single
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • Case: Metal
  • Grey, Silver, Champagne Gold
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 294 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
General
  • Yes
  • Unite 4
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Micromax
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • June 4, 2016 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • DDR3
  • MediaTek MT6735P
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • 1 GB
  • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
  • DDR3
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Front
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 64 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Micromax Unite 4 FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Unite 4 in India?

Micromax Unite 4 price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Unite 4?

How many colors are available in Micromax Unite 4?

How long does the Micromax Unite 4 last?

What is the Micromax Unite 4 Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax Unite 4 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Micromax Unite 4