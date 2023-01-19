 Micromax Unite 4 Pro Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Unite 4 Pro

    Micromax Unite 4 Pro is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3900 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Unite 4 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Unite 4 Pro now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Micromax Unite 4 Pro Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 3900 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 35 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 700 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 35 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 700 Hours(2G)
    • 3900 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • No
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 143.5 mm
    • 145 grams
    • 71.6 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • Champagne Gold
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • 66.92 %
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 30, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Micromax
    • Unite 4 Pro
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Back
    Storage
    • Up to 10.7 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Micromax Unite 4 Pro