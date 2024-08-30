iPhone 16 launch is right around the corner and Apple's upcoming flagship iPhone series will debut at the Apple event 2024 Glowtime on September 9. As we are approaching the launch of iPhone 16 series, new details about its successor, the iPhone 17 series keep popping up online. Over the past couple of months, we have heard rumours about the iPhone SE 4, iPhone 16 series and also the iPhone 17 series. While most of the details about the iPhone 16 models and iPhone SE 4 have been leaked online, iPhone 17 series is still a year away and it's hard to bet on any of the rumours as of now. However, by looking at his history of the correct predictions, it is likely that the latest claim by Ming-Chi Kuo may turn out to be true.

iPhone 17 Pro Max to feature 12GB of RAM

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believed that only the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the iPhone 17 series will have 12GB of RAM. Kuo's prediction came after a noted leaker on Weibo suggested that the whole iPhone 17 series will be upgraded to 12GB of RAM. If Kuo's prediction turns out to be true, iPhone 17 Pro Max will become the first iPhone to have 12GB of RAM and it will also have the biggest memory if any iPhone to date.

Kuo's prediction also means that iPhone 17, iPhone 17 ‘slim' and iPhone 17 Pro will stick with 8GB of RAM that the entire iPhone 16 series will get this year. Apple Intelligence, Apple's suit of AI features, needs at least 8GB of RAM to function. As iPhone SE 4 is also rumoured to get Apple Intelligence support, it will also carry 8GB of RAM.

