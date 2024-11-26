Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Aadhaar Card Update: This is the last date for free online update- Step-by-step guide

Aadhaar Card Update: This is the last date for free online update- Step-by-step guide

Aadhaar Card Update Deadline: UIDAI has extended the deadline for free online updates via the myAadhaar portal to 14 December 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2024, 12:45 IST
For those who prefer in-person updates or miss the free online update deadline, Aadhaar details can be updated at authorised Aadhaar centres. After 14 December 2024, a nominal fee of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 will apply for document updates at these centres.
For those who prefer in-person updates or miss the free online update deadline, Aadhaar details can be updated at authorised Aadhaar centres. After 14 December 2024, a nominal fee of 50 will apply for document updates at these centres.

Aadhaar Card Update Deadline: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is urging Aadhaar cardholders to review and update their details, particularly those who obtained their Aadhaar over a decade ago and have not updated it since. Regular updates ensure accurate authentication, improved service delivery, and enhanced ease of living. While updating is not mandatory, the UIDAI stresses its importance in maintaining reliable records.

To encourage updates, the UIDAI has extended the deadline for free online updates via themyAadhaar portal to14 December 2024. Post this date, updates at Aadhaar centres will incur a nominal fee of 50.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: What is the new PAN Card 2.0?

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Updating Aadhaar- Why it's needed?

Aadhaar serves as a critical identification tool in India, linking citizens to various government and private services. The Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, recommend Aadhaar holders update their proof of identity and address documents every 10 years.

UIDAI has highlighted the significance of keeping Aadhaar details updated, stating it improves the accuracy of records, simplifies service access, and ensures smooth authentication for Aadhaar-based transactions.

A recent gazette notification reinforces this, noting that updating Aadhaar details helps maintain its reliability as a key document for residents. According to a statement by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), “The UIDAI has always encouraged residents to keep their Aadhaar documents updated, and the gazette notification is another step in that direction.”

Also Read

Free Online Updates Extended Until December 2024

To facilitate updates, UIDAI has extended the free online document update service until14 December 2024. Cardholders can take advantage of this service exclusively on themyAadhaar portal. Announcing the extension on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), UIDAI said:

"UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th December 2024 to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on themyAadhaar portal."

After this date, document updates at physical Aadhaar centres will cost 50.

How to Update Aadhaar Details Online

Updating Aadhaar details online is a simple process. Follow these steps to ensure your information is accurate and up-to-date:

  1. Log In: Visit themyAadhaar portal and log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP.
  2. Select Document Update: Click on the ‘Document Update' option.
  3. Review Guidelines: Carefully read the guidelines and proceed by clicking ‘Next.'
  4. Upload Documents: Provide valid proof of identity and address, such as a passport, voter ID, or ration card.
  5. Submit and Track: Submit the documents and note down the Service Request Number (SRN) to track the status of your update.

The process ensures a seamless update experience, enhancing the usability of your Aadhaar card for various services.

Updating Aadhaar at Centres

For those who prefer in-person updates or miss the free online update deadline, Aadhaar details can be updated at authorised Aadhaar centres. After 14 December 2024, a nominal fee of 50 will apply for document updates at these centres.

Accepted Documents for Aadhaar Updates

To update your Aadhaar details, you'll need valid proof of identity and address. Accepted documents include:

  • Passport
  • Voter ID
  • Ration Card
  • Domicile Certificate
  • Bank Passbook

Ensure that the documents you provide are accurate and up-to-date to avoid delays or rejections.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 12:45 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online

Unjust GTA Online bans on PS5 and Xbox spark outrage; Players question Rockstar’s moderation system
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 26: Big rewards for Isagi Ring event
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games hints at ‘Bully Update’ ahead of GTA 6 launch; Fans bets on trailer reveal
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25: Isagi Ring event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 25: Isagi Ring event rewards
GTA 6

GTA 6 Fans enthusiastically analyse water physics in first trailer ahead of highly anticipated release

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets