Aadhaar Card Update: This is the last date for free online update- Step-by-step guide

Aadhaar Card Update Deadline: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is urging Aadhaar cardholders to review and update their details, particularly those who obtained their Aadhaar over a decade ago and have not updated it since. Regular updates ensure accurate authentication, improved service delivery, and enhanced ease of living. While updating is not mandatory, the UIDAI stresses its importance in maintaining reliable records.

To encourage updates, the UIDAI has extended the deadline for free online updates via themyAadhaar portal to14 December 2024. Post this date, updates at Aadhaar centres will incur a nominal fee of ₹50.

Updating Aadhaar- Why it's needed?

Aadhaar serves as a critical identification tool in India, linking citizens to various government and private services. The Aadhaar Enrolment and Update Regulations, 2016, recommend Aadhaar holders update their proof of identity and address documents every 10 years.

UIDAI has highlighted the significance of keeping Aadhaar details updated, stating it improves the accuracy of records, simplifies service access, and ensures smooth authentication for Aadhaar-based transactions.

A recent gazette notification reinforces this, noting that updating Aadhaar details helps maintain its reliability as a key document for residents. According to a statement by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), “The UIDAI has always encouraged residents to keep their Aadhaar documents updated, and the gazette notification is another step in that direction.”

Free Online Updates Extended Until December 2024

To facilitate updates, UIDAI has extended the free online document update service until14 December 2024. Cardholders can take advantage of this service exclusively on themyAadhaar portal. Announcing the extension on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), UIDAI said:

"UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th December 2024 to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on themyAadhaar portal."

After this date, document updates at physical Aadhaar centres will cost ₹50.

How to Update Aadhaar Details Online

Updating Aadhaar details online is a simple process. Follow these steps to ensure your information is accurate and up-to-date:

Log In: Visit themyAadhaar portal and log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP. Select Document Update: Click on the ‘Document Update' option. Review Guidelines: Carefully read the guidelines and proceed by clicking ‘Next.' Upload Documents: Provide valid proof of identity and address, such as a passport, voter ID, or ration card. Submit and Track: Submit the documents and note down the Service Request Number (SRN) to track the status of your update.

The process ensures a seamless update experience, enhancing the usability of your Aadhaar card for various services.

Updating Aadhaar at Centres

For those who prefer in-person updates or miss the free online update deadline, Aadhaar details can be updated at authorised Aadhaar centres. After 14 December 2024, a nominal fee of ₹50 will apply for document updates at these centres.

Accepted Documents for Aadhaar Updates

To update your Aadhaar details, you'll need valid proof of identity and address. Accepted documents include:

Passport

Voter ID

Ration Card

Domicile Certificate

Bank Passbook

Ensure that the documents you provide are accurate and up-to-date to avoid delays or rejections.