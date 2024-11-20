Google has launched the next big Android update, download it if you have…

Android 16 Developer Preview is already available for Pixel devices, much earlier than Google's usual release schedule. Here's what is new.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 20 2024, 11:07 IST
Android 16
Android 16 is now available to download for developers. (Google/HT Tech)

What if we told you that you could already try out the Android 16 update on your Pixel device? Surprising, right? Especially considering that the Android 15 update only launched last month. Yet, the Android 16 Developer Preview is already available for Pixel devices, including the Pixel 9 series, much earlier than Google's usual release schedule, which typically aligns with the Google I/O event. This early release allows tech enthusiasts and developers to tinker with Android 16 ahead of time. However, to be clear: this version isn't intended for the general public. It's an early build, likely full of bugs and inconsistencies. Its purpose is to give developers a head start in optimising their apps, planning features, and preparing for future OS updates. So, what's new with Android 16 for Pixel devices? Read on.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra launch inching closer: Expected date, price, features, and more

You may be interested in

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹172,999
Check details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,990
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹169,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB
  • Gold
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 1 TB Storage
₹177,999
Check details

Key Features in the Android 16 Developer Preview

While this early version of Android 16 introduces only a handful of changes, they are notable improvements. The Photo Picker enhancement allows users to grant apps access to selected photos and videos rather than their entire gallery, offering greater privacy and control. With user consent, apps can now access medical records, enabling more personalised experiences. Improved privacy controls also set stricter limits on how apps access and share user data, ensuring personal information remains secure. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

When Will Android 16 Be Available For Everyone?

Based on what Google has noted on its developer website, the first developer preview is rolling out now in November, followed by another developer preview in December. Google will then start its usual beta releases in January 2025, followed by additional releases in February, March, and April. After April 2025, Google will release the final build.

Also Read: GTA 6 launch speculation grows as promo suggests trailer release on…

Here's the list of Pixel devices that support the Android 16 Developer Preview:

  • Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
  • Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro
  • Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Also Read: Work from home and get left behind? Former Google CEO explains why office work is necessary for promotion

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 11:07 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Google has launched the next big Android update, download it if you have…
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation Portal

You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch speculation grows as promo suggests trailer release on…
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event
Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: How to download and install on PC, step-by-step guide for smooth gameplay
BGMI 3.5 update release date

BGMI 3.5 update release date: New features and challenges arriving on…

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets