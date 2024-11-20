Google has launched the next big Android update, download it if you have…

What if we told you that you could already try out the Android 16 update on your Pixel device? Surprising, right? Especially considering that the Android 15 update only launched last month. Yet, the Android 16 Developer Preview is already available for Pixel devices, including the Pixel 9 series, much earlier than Google's usual release schedule, which typically aligns with the Google I/O event. This early release allows tech enthusiasts and developers to tinker with Android 16 ahead of time. However, to be clear: this version isn't intended for the general public. It's an early build, likely full of bugs and inconsistencies. Its purpose is to give developers a head start in optimising their apps, planning features, and preparing for future OS updates. So, what's new with Android 16 for Pixel devices? Read on.

Key Features in the Android 16 Developer Preview

While this early version of Android 16 introduces only a handful of changes, they are notable improvements. The Photo Picker enhancement allows users to grant apps access to selected photos and videos rather than their entire gallery, offering greater privacy and control. With user consent, apps can now access medical records, enabling more personalised experiences. Improved privacy controls also set stricter limits on how apps access and share user data, ensuring personal information remains secure.

When Will Android 16 Be Available For Everyone?

Based on what Google has noted on its developer website, the first developer preview is rolling out now in November, followed by another developer preview in December. Google will then start its usual beta releases in January 2025, followed by additional releases in February, March, and April. After April 2025, Google will release the final build.

Here's the list of Pixel devices that support the Android 16 Developer Preview:

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold

