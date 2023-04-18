Google Pixel 7a coming soon? New leak reveals launch date, specs and possible price

Recently, Google announced the date for its Google I/O 2023 event, and it is now scheduled for May 10, a little less than a month from now. Google I/O is an annual developer conference. Typically, Google unveils new products and services as well as gives a sneak peek into the software releases that are to come for the rest of the year. Last year, Google unveiled Android 13 and this year, Android 14 is expected to be showcased. But a new leak has claimed that the event can also mark the launch of Google Pixel 7a.

The leak comes from smartphone tipster Debayan Roy who goes by Gadgetsdata on Twitter. In a tweet posted on April 16, he revealed significant details about the Google Pixel 7a. The biggest information among them was that the smartphone could launch within a month at the Google I/O event.

Google Pixel 7A could be launched next month

But that's not all the leak revealed. We also got a sneak peek into the expected specifications for the smartphone and its possible price. We all remember the Google Pixel 6a which came out around the same time last year. However, there were speculations that the Pixel 7a might not see the light of the day as Google was focused on the Pixel Fold.

However, if the new leak is to be believed, Google Pixel 7a will follow the same schedule as its predecessor. It gets some considerable upgrades as well. As per the leak, the smartphone will feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. This would put it on par with the Google Pixel 7 which featured similar display specifications.

On the performance side, the Google Pixel 7a could be equipped with the latest Google Tensor G2 chipset along with LPDDR5 RAM. Marking a major upgrade from the last gen smartphone, it is speculated to sport a 64MP Sony IMX787 camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera also sees an improvement and is now a 10MP camera instead of last year's 8MP.

The leak also claims that the smartphone will come with Android 13 out-of-the-box, a 4500 mAh battery, and 5W wireless charging support. If this happens, Pixel 7a will get a bigger battery than the last year.

Finally, the tipster also claimed that the smartphone can start at a price of Rs. 40000. The Pixel 6a was launched at Rs. 43999, so not only the device can get massive upgrades, but might also get cheaper.

These are some bold claims, however, none of it has come from any official sources and we would recommend you take them with a pinch of salt. Wait for the official launch to really know the specifications of the smartphone.