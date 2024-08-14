 Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold don’t come with Android 15 out of the box, and that’s odd | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold don’t come with Android 15 out of the box, and that’s odd

Google's latest Pixel 9 series runs Android 14, with Android 15 exepcted to arrive as a major update later this year. Here's why.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Aug 14 2024, 14:04 IST
Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched in India: 5 things to know about Google’s most expensive phone
Google pixel 9 series
1/5 Priced at Rs. 1,74,999, Pixel 9 Pro Fold is Google’s most expensive phone. It is also the most expensive foldable phone in India when you look at the base price of its competitors including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, OnePlus Open and others. (Google)
2/5 Pixel 9 Pro Fold is taller, slimmer and lighter when compared to the Pixel Fold. The phone’s all-new hinge is made from stainless steel and its cover is made of high-strength aluminium alloy. (Google)
3/5 Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets a triple rear camera system with 48MP wide, 10.5MP ultrawide with Macro Focus and 10.8MP 5x telephoto lens. The setup comes with a spectral and flicker sensor along with optical plus electronic image stabilisation on wide and telephoto mode. (Google)
4/5 Pixel 9 Pro Fold runs Android 14 out of the box and it is confirmed to get 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. The device is powered by a Tensor G4 chipset paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. (Google)
5/5 The Indian market will just get a single variant of the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 256GB of RAM. Buyers will be able to choose from two colour options - Obsidian and Porcelain. (Google)
Google Pixel 9 features the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. (Google)

Google Pixel 9 series was launched yesterday during the Made by Google event, but none of the phones will ship with Android 15 out of the box. This is unusual for Google, as the latest Google phones typically launch with the newest Android version announced at that year's Google I/O. This year, Google announced Android 15, but if you decide to buy the Pixel 9 phones, you will find them running Android 14. Why? Read on.

Also Read: Google Gemini live demo failed twice during the Pixel 9 event—reminding us why you can't always trust AI

Google Launched the Pixel 9 Series Ahead of Schedule

Typically, Google releases its Pixel devices in October, after Apple has launched its latest iPhone series. However, this year Google decided to bring forward the launch, introducing the new Pixel 9 devices two months earlier than usual. This may have conflicted with the Android 15 stable release schedule, forcing Google to release the new Pixel 9 series with Android 14.

Reports suggesting this outcome were prevalent ahead of the Made by Google event this year, and they proved to be accurate.

Also Read: Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Pixel 8 Pro: Specs, features, prices, and more compared

Pixel 9 Buyers Will Get 7 Years of Android Updates, But Will Android 15 Count?

Consider this: the Android 15 update, whenever it is released, will be one major update that the Pixel 9 devices receive. If, say, the last update the Pixel 9 receives after seven years does not feature the latest OS—imagine Android 22 launching in October, but the Pixel 9 series is outdated by two months as its support ends in August—what then? While this scenario is unlikely, it remains to be seen how Google will address these concerns.

That being said, the Android 15 update should be released sometime between September and October, depending on the development cycle. And if you want to try Android 15 now, the only way to do is by installing the Android 15 beta for compatible devices like the Pixel 8 series and more.

Also Read: Google takes a ‘dig' at Apple Intelligence at the Pixel 9 series launch event, touts Gemini AI features

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 14:04 IST
