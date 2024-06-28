 Realme C61 6gb Ram - Price in India (August 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 28 Jun 2024

Realme C61 6GB RAM

Realme C61 6GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 32 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T612 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C61 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme C61 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
Marble Black Safari Green
64 GB 128 GB
This product is currently not available on Amazon

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.78 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

32 MP

Realme C61 6GB RAM Variants & Price

Realme C61 6GB RAM price starts at ₹8,498 and goes upto ₹NA.Realme C61 6GB RAM is available in 1 options.

₹8,498 22% OFF
Marble Black
  • 128 GB
  • 4 GB RAM
Buy Now
Realme C61 6gb Ram Latest Update

Realme C61 6gb Ram Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
4
Performance
8
Battery
2
Display
6
Camera

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Front Camera

    5 MP

  • Rear Camera

    32 MP

  • Display

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Processor

    Unisoc T612

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Standby time

    Up to 1013 Hours(2G)

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Height

    167.26 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Width

    76.67 mm

  • Weight

    187 grams

  • Colours

    Safari Green, Marble Black

  • Thickness

    7.84 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Resolution

    720x1600 px (HD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.3 %

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with waterdrop notch

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Screen Size

    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    86.54 %

  • Pixel Density

    259 ppi

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, CMOS, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Launch Date

    June 28, 2024 (Official)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    6500 x 4920 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle (77° field-of-view), Primary Camera(28 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, CMOS image sensor, 0.7µm pixel size)

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T612

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

HT TECH SCORE 6  /  10
4 8 2 6 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
6 8 8 8 8
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Last updated date: 31 July 2024
Last updated date: 31 July 2024
