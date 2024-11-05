Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Lawrence Bishnoi 'Hero' T-shirt sale lands Meesho in soup: Know story here

Lawrence Bishnoi 'Hero' T-shirt sale lands Meesho in soup: Know story here

Meesho is facing criticism after selling a T-shirt featuring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The backlash highlights concerns over glorifying criminal figures in popular merchandise.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 05 2024, 14:07 IST
Lawrence Bishnoi 'Hero' T-shirt
Meesho faces backlash for selling a T-shirt featuring gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (@alishan_jafri)

The online shopping platform Meesho finds itself in hot water after a controversial T-shirt featuring Lawrence Bishnoi, a figure linked to criminal activities, gained attention. This situation ignited a wave of criticism on social media, where users condemned the sale of items that seemingly celebrate criminal behaviour. In response to the backlash, Meesho promptly issued a statement indicating the removal of the product from its platform.

Meesho's Official Response

A spokesperson for Meesho declared, “We have taken immediate action to deactivate the products. Meesho remains committed to providing a safe and trusted shopping platform for all our users.” The company's swift action underscores the growing concern about the portrayal of criminals in popular culture, especially within merchandise aimed at young consumers.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Also read: Indian-origin Microsoft CEO takes 46 crore salary cut, his annual package is…

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Social Media Outcry Over Gangster's Merchandise

The controversy first emerged when social media user Alishan Jafri highlighted the T-shirt listing on X (formerly Twitter). Jafri shared images of the T-shirt alongside a post criticising platforms like Meesho for allowing the sale of what he termed “gangster merchandise.” He remarked, “People are literally selling gangster merchandise on platforms like @Meesho_Official and Teeshopper. This is just one example of India's latest online radicalisation.” The T-shirt, which sold for as low as 166, displayed Lawrence Bishnoi's image, with some versions emblazoned with the phrase “The Real Hero.”

Also read: Android Auto will no longer work for these users, here's what you can do

Trend of Glorifying Criminals

In subsequent posts, Jafri pointed out additional listings featuring other notorious individuals, suggesting a trend that glorifies criminality. He commented, “At a time when the police and NIA are struggling to stop youths from joining gang crime, social media influencers are making quick money by promoting gang content and glorifying gangsters.”

Also read: Law student takes University to court after failing due to AI-backed answers, all details here

Reactions from social media users were swift and fierce. One user expressed outrage, saying, “Shame on Meesho and similar websites.” Another user lamented, “So Meesho loves gangsters and promotes them on kids' apparel. Wow!” The sentiments echoed calls to halt the promotion of gangster culture, with one user declaring, “This gangster culture will destroy India.” 

As the debate continues, Meesho faces scrutiny over its role in the ongoing discourse surrounding crime and youth culture in India.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 14:07 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas

Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA San Andreas, and more leaving PS Plus soon: Here’s what you need to know
GTA 6 trailer 2

Is the next GTA 6 trailer just days away? Fans speculate on a November 6 drop
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event is here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 5: Orion Skill Skin Faded Wheel event is here
GTA 6 teaser

GTA 6 teaser unleashes wave of anticipation as former dev hints at groundbreaking realism- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: What’s new in Booyah Pass for November 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 4: What’s new in Booyah Pass for November 2024

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets