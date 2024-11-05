Lawrence Bishnoi 'Hero' T-shirt sale lands Meesho in soup: Know story here

The online shopping platform Meesho finds itself in hot water after a controversial T-shirt featuring Lawrence Bishnoi, a figure linked to criminal activities, gained attention. This situation ignited a wave of criticism on social media, where users condemned the sale of items that seemingly celebrate criminal behaviour. In response to the backlash, Meesho promptly issued a statement indicating the removal of the product from its platform.

Meesho's Official Response

A spokesperson for Meesho declared, “We have taken immediate action to deactivate the products. Meesho remains committed to providing a safe and trusted shopping platform for all our users.” The company's swift action underscores the growing concern about the portrayal of criminals in popular culture, especially within merchandise aimed at young consumers.

Also read: Indian-origin Microsoft CEO takes ₹46 crore salary cut, his annual package is…

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Social Media Outcry Over Gangster's Merchandise

The controversy first emerged when social media user Alishan Jafri highlighted the T-shirt listing on X (formerly Twitter). Jafri shared images of the T-shirt alongside a post criticising platforms like Meesho for allowing the sale of what he termed “gangster merchandise.” He remarked, “People are literally selling gangster merchandise on platforms like @Meesho_Official and Teeshopper. This is just one example of India's latest online radicalisation.” The T-shirt, which sold for as low as ₹166, displayed Lawrence Bishnoi's image, with some versions emblazoned with the phrase “The Real Hero.”

Also read: Android Auto will no longer work for these users, here's what you can do

Trend of Glorifying Criminals

In subsequent posts, Jafri pointed out additional listings featuring other notorious individuals, suggesting a trend that glorifies criminality. He commented, “At a time when the police and NIA are struggling to stop youths from joining gang crime, social media influencers are making quick money by promoting gang content and glorifying gangsters.”

Also read: Law student takes University to court after failing due to AI-backed answers, all details here

Reactions from social media users were swift and fierce. One user expressed outrage, saying, “Shame on Meesho and similar websites.” Another user lamented, “So Meesho loves gangsters and promotes them on kids' apparel. Wow!” The sentiments echoed calls to halt the promotion of gangster culture, with one user declaring, “This gangster culture will destroy India.”

As the debate continues, Meesho faces scrutiny over its role in the ongoing discourse surrounding crime and youth culture in India.