The Apple Event 2024 is finally concluded with numerous launch announcements taking place. The tech giant launched new generation Apple devices including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and the AirPods 4 with some new features. However, the star of the entire event the the new generation iPhone which grabbed much attention for its new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, A18 series chipset, and new camera features.

With new features and upgrades, many iPhone buyers must be curious about the iPhone 16 series prices in India. Therefore, to finally the dust, here's the compiled list of storage variants and India prices of the new iPhone 16 series.

You may be interested in Apple iPhone 16 Blue

Blue 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Apple iPhone 16 Pro 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.2 inches Display Size Apple iPhone 16 Plus 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 6.75 inches Display Size Apple iPhone 15 Mini 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage 5.4 inches Display Size

Also read: iPhone 16 series, new AirPods and everything else announced at Apple event 2024

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus price in India

iPhone 16 Price: The vanilla iPhone 16 will be available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB with a starting price of Rs.79900 and it goes up to Rs.109900.

iPhone 16 Plus Price: In India, the iPhone 16 Plus will also be available in three storage variants 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. However, the starting price of the “Plus” variant is Rs.89900 and it goes up to Rs.119900.

Also read: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max launched in India with BIG price drop compared to iPhone 15 Pro – Details here

iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max price in India

iPhone 16 Pro price: Apple revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro model will be available in four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. These models will be priced at Rs.119900, Rs.129900, Rs.149900, and finally Rs.169900.

iPhone 16 Pro Max price: The iPhone 16 Pro Max was also announced in three storage variants 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The smartphone is priced at Rs.144900, Rs.164900, and Rs.184900 respectively.

Also read: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus launched with new Capture button, A18 chip and more- All details

iPhone 16 Pre-orders and availability in stores

Now, that the iPhone 16 series India price has been revealed, it was revealed that Apple has not increased the price for any of the new generation models, making it a worthy upgrade for the buyers. The iPhone 16 series will be available for pre-order from September 13 at 5:30 PM. However, the official sale will go live from September 20, 2024.

Catch all the latest updates on Apple Event 2024. Discover everything you need to know about the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!