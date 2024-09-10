 iPhone 16 series price in India: How much new iPhones cost | Mobile News

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro price and storage variants in India announced- All details

 iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models price in India revealed with different storage variants, check details to know more. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 10 2024, 01:20 IST
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro price and storage variants in India announced- All details
Check out the iPhone 16 series price in India with pre-orders and sale date. (Apple)

The Apple Event 2024 is finally concluded with numerous launch announcements taking place. The tech giant launched new generation Apple devices including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and the AirPods 4 with some new features. However, the star of the entire event the the new generation iPhone which grabbed much attention for its new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, A18 series chipset, and new camera features.

With new features and upgrades, many iPhone buyers must be curious about the iPhone 16 series prices in India. Therefore, to finally the dust, here's the compiled list of storage variants and India prices of the new iPhone 16 series. 

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus price in India

iPhone 16 Price: The vanilla iPhone 16 will be available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB with a starting price of Rs.79900 and it goes up to Rs.109900. 

iPhone 16 Plus Price: In India, the iPhone 16 Plus will also be available in three storage variants 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. However, the starting price of the “Plus” variant is Rs.89900 and it goes up to Rs.119900.

iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max price in India

iPhone 16 Pro price: Apple revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro model will be available in four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. These models will be priced at Rs.119900, Rs.129900, Rs.149900, and finally Rs.169900. 

iPhone 16 Pro Max price: The iPhone 16 Pro Max was also announced in three storage variants 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The smartphone is priced at Rs.144900, Rs.164900, and Rs.184900 respectively. 

iPhone 16 Pre-orders and availability in stores

Now, that the iPhone 16 series India price has been revealed, it was revealed that Apple has not increased the price for any of the new generation models, making it a worthy upgrade for the buyers. The iPhone 16 series will be available for pre-order from September 13 at 5:30 PM. However, the official sale will go live from September 20, 2024. 

First Published Date: 10 Sep, 01:20 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets