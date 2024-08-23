 IQOO Z9s Pro - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
IQOOZ9sPro_Display_6.77inches(17.2cm)
IQOOZ9sPro_FrontCamera_16MP
IQOOZ9sPro_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40107/heroimage/163996-v1-iqoo-z9s-pro-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_IQOOZ9sPro_3
Release date : 23 Aug 2024

IQOO Z9s Pro

IQOO Z9s Pro is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 24,998 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z9s Pro from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z9s Pro now with free delivery.
Luxe Marble Flamboyant Orange

Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.77 inches

Battery

5500 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

IQOO Z9s Pro Variants & Price

IQOO Z9s Pro price starts at ₹24,998 and goes upto ₹28,998. IQOO Z9s Pro is available in 4 options.

Filter variants by Storage:
₹24,998 17% OFF Luxe Marble
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹24,998 17% OFF Flamboyant Orange
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹26,998 16% OFF Luxe Marble
  • 256 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
 Buy Now
₹28,998 15% OFF Luxe Marble
  • 256 GB
  • 12 GB RAM
 Buy Now
Iqoo Z9s Pro Latest Update

Iqoo Z9s Pro Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 7/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Display

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 80W: 50 % in 21 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Width

    75 mm

  • Colours

    Luxe Marble, Flamboyant Orange

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    185 grams

  • Height

    163.72 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Vegan Leather

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Thickness

    7.49 mm

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.12 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.13 %

  • Resolution

    1080x2392 px (FHD+)

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Peak Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Brand

    iQOO

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    August 23, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Software Support

    2 Years OS / 3 Years Security (estimated from the launch date)

  • Flash

    Yes, Smart Aura Light

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording Bokeh portrait video

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.79, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, IMX882, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.950 W/kg, Body: 0.830 W/kg

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

  • Graphics

    Adreno 720

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.63 GHz, Single core, Cortex A715 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 7  /  10
8 8 4 8 8
Performance
Battery
Display
Camera
Storage
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 6 8 10 10
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Last updated date: 01 October 2024
