Motorola Edge 50 AI features: Know what advanced features smartphone has to offer

Motorola Edge 50 was announced last week with competitive specifications, upgrades and AI features under Rs.30000. The smartphone is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor to provide users with advanced features and performance. However, the uniqueness of the smartphone comes with its AI integration which is being added in an effective manner for users to experience all the new technologies. Check out the Motorola Edge 50 AI features.

Motorola Edge 50 AI features

The Motorola Edge 50 comes with plenty of useful AI features and it is just priced at Rs.27999. With Edge 50, Motorola offers Google Photos integration, enabling you to take advantage of AI editing tools such as Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more. Furthermore, the smartphone also comes with on-device AI features with MotoAI which can be experienced via camera. Its camera AI features include Auto Night Vision, effective OIS with AI, AI for videos, and more.

Additionally, Motorola offers some other MotoAI features such as Magic Canvas enabling users to generate images via text prompts. It also comes with a Style Sync AI feature that generates wallpapers based on patterns you click on the spot. Therefore, users can change their wallpaper every day based on the patterns they are wearing to match the style.

Motorola Edge 50 specs and features

The Motorola Edge 50 sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K Super HD curved pOLED display with up to 1600 nits peak and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with Sony LYTIA 700C, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 68W fast wired charging.

The Motorola Edge 50 also comes with Motorola's vapour cooling system for effective heat management. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Hello UI based on Android 14 and the company is offering 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

