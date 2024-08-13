OnePlus Independence Day sale announced: Best time to buy Nord 4, OnePlus 12, Nord CE 4 and more

OnePlus Independence Day sale: OnePlus has announced its Independence Day sale for Indian buyers in which the brand is offering discounts across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other major offline partners. OnePlus Nord series, OnePlus 12 and even OnePlus Open foldable smartphones are available at discounted prices.

OnePlus users can also avail Jio benefits with ₹2250 on postpaid plans of ₹649 and above. OnePlus has also introduced the all-new OnePlus Easy Upgrades program. This offer allows customers to own the flagship OnePlus 12 series by paying only 65% of its price with 24-months of No-cost EMI. Users can also combine this offer with any available exchange offers, bank discounts, special discount coupons, and more for greater benefits. These are exclusive to ICICI Bank customers and can be availed across select channels. This program is applicable to OnePlus 12 Series and OnePlus Open customers.

Here's the list of OnePlus smartphones and offers that will be available during the sale.



OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 is the only metal unibody smartphone in the 5G era launched by OnePlus last month. The smartphone is a masterpiece of metal design, measuring a mere 7.99mm thick and built from a single piece of aluminium milled to exacting standards. The OnePlus Nord 4 is a sleek, metal unibody 5G smartphone with a 5,500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging, reaching full charge in 28 minutes.



ICICI and OneCard users can enjoy an instant bank discount of ₹2000 on the OnePlus Nord 4 (8+128GB) variant, and a discount of ₹3000 on other Nord 4 variants. It is applicable to both full swipe and EMI payment options.

2000 on the OnePlus Nord 4 (8+128GB) variant, and a discount of 3000 on other Nord 4 variants. It is applicable to both full swipe and EMI payment options. Customers can purchase the OnePlus Nord 4 with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI when purchasing with select banks on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other major offline stores. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months with Amazon Pay exclusively on Amazon.in

Customers can avail all these offers until 31st August 2024

OnePlus Nord CE4

The OnePlus Nord CE4 also joined the OnePlus Nord Core Edition Family this year and focuses on delivering essential features at an affordable price point. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It is juiced with a gigantic 5000mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC charging capabilities. This smartphone strikes an ideal balance between superior performance and efficient power management.

ICICI and OnceCard users can enjoy an instant bank discount of ₹3000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE4. The ICICI offer is available on both fullswipe and EMI options. The offer is valid till August 31st, 2024.

3000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE4. The ICICI offer is available on both fullswipe and EMI options. The offer is valid till August 31st, 2024. Customers can avail the option to purchase the OnePlus Nord CE4 with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI when purchasing with select banks transactions.

Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months with Amazon Pay exclusively on Amazon.in

The OnePlus Nord CE4 will be available for sale on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline stores. This offer is valid until 31st August 2024.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

Staying true to OnePlus' “Never Settle” philosophy, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G offers flagship-tier features that redefine what a budget-friendly smartphone can deliver. With a powerful 5,500mAh battery, lightning-fast 80W SUPERVOOC charging, an ultra-bright 120Hz AMOLED display reaching 2,100 nits, Aqua Touch technology, and 5W reverse charging, the Nord CE4 Lite 5G ensures that cutting-edge performance is accessible to all.

ICICI and OneCard users can enjoy an instant bank discount of ₹2000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. The offer is also applicable on both fullswipe and EMI options.

2000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite. The offer is also applicable on both fullswipe and EMI options. Customers can avail the option to purchase the Nord CE4 Lite with up to 3 months of no-cost EMI when purchasing with select banks.

Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months with Amazon Pay exclusively on Amazon.in

This offer is valid until 31st August 2024 via OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline stores.

OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open marks the brand's entry into the foldable flagship market, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It boasts dual 2K 120Hz Fluid AMOLED ProXDR displays and a gigantic 4,805mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The camera system includes a 48MP Sony LYTIA-T808 "Pixel Stacked" primary camera with OIS, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 6x zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. Dual selfie cameras—20MP on the main display and 32MP on the cover screen—complete the package.

OnePlus has also launched a new colour variant dubbed as OnePlus Open Apex Edition.The brand-new colorway is inspired by the classic OnePlus red tone while paying special tribute to the Hasselblad 503CW 60 Years Victor Red Edition by exquisitely blending subtle hues of luxury materials like leather to create an undeniable opulence.

ICICI and OneCard users can enjoy an instant bank discount of ₹20,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Open from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline stores. This offer is valid until 31st August 2024

20,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Open from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline stores. This offer is valid until 31st August 2024 Customers can avail the option to purchase the OnePlus Open with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline stores.

Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months with Amazon Pay exclusively on Amazon.in

Users can also avail an additional exchange bonus worth up to ₹ 8,000 on OnePlus Open on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner Stores, and Amazon.in.

OnePlus 12

The OnePlus 12 is designed to deliver an uncompromising performance. The smartphone comes with groundbreaking features like Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform, an ultra-intelligent chip promising top-tier performance and power efficiency. Capture breath-taking visuals effortlessly with exceptional imaging capabilities, elevating their photography to new heights. Its sophisticated marble-inspired finish highlights a perfect fusion of advanced technology and refined craftsmanship.

Customers purchasing OnePlus 12 can avail a temporary price discount of ₹5000 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline stores. The sale will be live until August 15th, 2024.

5000 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline stores. The sale will be live until August 15th, 2024. ICICI and OneCard users can enjoy an instant bank discount of ₹ 7000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 12 from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline stores. This offer is valid till August 31st, 2024. Buyers can also avail the offers with fullswipe and EMI payment options.

7000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 12 from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline stores. This offer is valid till August 31st, 2024. Buyers can also avail the offers with fullswipe and EMI payment options. Customers can avail the option to purchase the OnePlus 12 with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI when purchasing with select banks on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Partner Stores, and Amazon.in.

Buyers can also avail no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months with Amazon Pay exclusively on Amazon.in

Users can also avail an additional exchange bonus worth up to ₹ 10,000 on OnePlus 12 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Partner Stores, and Amazon.in.

OnePlus 12R

Get ready to experience the unstoppable OnePlus 12R. Equipped with a powerful chipset, advanced cooling technology, lightning-fast charging, and intelligent software. Elevate your experience to new heights with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled performance. Embrace boundless capabilities with the OnePlus 12R and discover the true meaning of power.