Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro launching soon in India: Know what to expect
Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are expected to make their global debut soon, here’s what’s coming ahead of the launch.
Oppo Find X8 series made its China debut in October with three models. Now, the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are expected to launch globally including in India. The company has been teasing the global launch for quite some time now, and in a few weeks, we may see the devices launching soon in the flagship smartphone market. While we already know what's the China variant of the Oppo Find X8 series, and it is expected that the specifications will remain the same. Therefore, let's have a look at what the upcoming Oppo Find X8 series will look like during the global or Indian launch.
Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro specifications
The China variant of Oppo Find X8 features a 6.59-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Find X8 Pro sports a bigger 6.78-inch LTPO micro-quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz display. Both models offer 4500nits peak brightness in the HDR mode. For performance, the devices are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset paired with an advanced cooling system which is layered with graphite, vapour chamber, and thermally conductive gel.
For photography, the Oppo Find X8 series has collaborated with Hasselblad to provide a premium experience, the Oppo Find X8 comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-700 sensor and OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera with ISOCELL JN5 sensor and autofocus, and a 73mm 3x pericope camera with Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS.
The Oppo Find X8 Pro features a triple camera setup that includes similar ultrawide and telephoto lenses. However, it offers a new 50MP periscope camera with a Sony IMX858 1/2.51-inch sensor and a 50MP main camera with a larger 1/1.4-inch LYT-808 sensor. For enhanced clarity and accurate colours, both smartphones support Oppo's HyperTone image engine.
The new addition to the Oppo Find X8 series is the new Quick Button which is used to access several camera controls. Apart from this, the Find X8 is backed by a 5,630mAh battery, whereas, the Find X8 Pro features a 5,910mAh battery.
