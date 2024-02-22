Oppo Reno 11 series to get a generative AI boost; Features like object removal and conversation summary coming soon

Oppo is making strides in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), and is gearing up to incorporate AI features into its suite of products, starting with the Oppo Reno 11 series. This announcement comes along with the establishment of the Oppo AI Center. This dedicated research and development hub aims to bolster Oppo's AI capabilities and explore user-centric AI products and features. This move underscores Oppo's commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI experiences to users worldwide.

Oppo Reno 11 series to get AI boost

In a significant announcement, Oppo revealed that its upcoming Reno 11 Series, set to launch in the second quarter of 2024, will be equipped with advanced generative AI capabilities. These include the innovative Oppo AI Eraser function and more, showcasing Oppo's dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI technology.

Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer of Oppo, emphasized the transformative potential of AI smartphones, labeling them as the third major transformative stage in the mobile phone industry. With AI smartphones, users can expect revolutionary changes in both the mobile phone industry and user experience. Oppo aims to play a pivotal role in driving innovation in this space, collaborating with industry partners to reshape the intelligent experience of mobile phones.

Oppo outlines four distinctive characteristics of AI smartphones, emphasizing efficient utilization of computing resources, real-time awareness through sensors, powerful self-learning capabilities, and multimodal content generation abilities. These characteristics pave the way for a new ecosystem of AI services that cater to individual user needs, complementing and enhancing the existing app ecosystem.

AI features explained

The Oppo Reno 11 series will lead the charge in integrating generative AI features, building on the success of Oppo's large language model, AndesGPT. With capabilities spanning dialogue enhancement, personalization, and cloud-device collaboration, Oppo's generative AI features have garnered widespread attention and acclaim.

