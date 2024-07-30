 Realme 13 Pro 5G series launched in India at Rs.26999: Check out specs, features, and more | Mobile News

Realme 13 Pro 5G series launched in India at Rs.26999: Check out specs, features, and more

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 13 Pro launched in India with new HYPERIMAGE+ architecture and some new AI features, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jul 30 2024, 13:15 IST
Realme 13 Pro 5G series launched in India at Rs.31999: Check out specs, features, and more
Realme 13 Pro 5G series launched at a starting price of Rs.26999

Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G finally launched in India today with a new Monet-inspired design, upgraded camera specifications, performance and more. The company has been teasing the products and its camera AI features for over a month and now the new generation has finally been unveiled with some eye-catching features. So, you must be thinking what's new? Well, the highlight of the Realme 13 Pro 5G series is its new HYPERIMAGE+ architecture which enables users to effectively capture images with the help of AI. Know more about the devices. 

Realme 13 Pro 5G series specifications

The Realme 13 Pro 5G series features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness. Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset paired with a 9-layer 3D VC Cooling System for smooth performance and intensive gaming sessions. The Realme 13 Pro 5G series is highly performance and camera-centric with a powerful chipset, AI features, and a new HYPERIMAGE+ architecture. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of photography, the Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G features a triple camera setup “Ultra Clear Camera with AI” that consists of a 50MP Sony LYT-701 main camera, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro 5G features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For effective photography and editing, Realme offers several advanced AI features such as AI Pure Bokeh, AI Natural Skin Tone, AI Ultra Clarity,  AI Group Photo and more. 

Lastly, the Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G comes with a 5200mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC charging. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro is also backed by a 5200mAh battery but supports 45W SUPERVOOC charging. 

Realme 13 Pro 5G series price and availability 

The Realme 13 Pro will be available in three colour variants: Monet Purple, Monet Gold, and Emerald Green. Whereas, the Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G  will come with Monet Purple and Monet Gold colourways.  The sale of the newly launched Realme smartphones will go live on August 6, from 12 PM on Flipkart, Realme.com, and other retail stores. 

The Realme 13 Pro 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs.26999, however, the discounted price is Rs.23999 for the 8G+128GB variant. The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.32999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. However, it will be available at Rs.29999 after a discount. 

