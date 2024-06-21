 Redmi 13 5G to launch exclusively on Amazon India- Camera, display and other specs revealed ahead of launch | Mobile News

Redmi 13 5G to launch exclusively on Amazon India- Camera, display and other specs revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi 13 5G exclusively on Amazon India, promising a large display, powerful Snapdragon processor, and more. Here's what to expect from this upcoming release.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 21 2024, 14:57 IST
Redmi 13 5G to launch exclusively on Amazon India; Key specs revealed ahead of official launch
Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi 13 5G smartphone, set to launch exclusively on Amazon India on July 9. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce the Redmi 13 5G, its latest smartphone offering, exclusively on Amazon in India. Scheduled for release on July 9, details of the upcoming device have begun to surface as Amazon's dedicated micro-site goes live.

Redmi 13 5G: Specs and Features

Key specifications have been confirmed for the Redmi 13 5G. It will boast a crystal glass design with a rear panel made of glass and feature a centred punch-hole notch on the display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Xiaomi highlights it will offer the largest display seen on any 5G smartphone.

You may be interested in

4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Xiaomi 14 Civi vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Camera, display, key differences, pricing, and all details

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Under the hood, the Redmi 13 5G will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with an integrated Adreno 613 GPU, a setup similar to its predecessor. Imaging capabilities include a dual-rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary camera. Powering the device is a robust 5,030mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Out of the box, the Redmi 13 5G will feature HyperOS, potentially based on Android 14. In terms of specifications, it bears a striking resemblance to the Redmi Note 13R 5G, previously launched in China.

Also read: Realme GT 6 vs Realme GT 6T: What are the differences and is it worth spending 10,000 more? [In-depth comparison]

Redmi 13 5G: Expected Price in India

While Xiaomi has yet to disclose the Redmi 13 5G's official price for India, the preceding Redmi 12 5G may offer some insight. The Redmi 12 5G was priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Also read: Iqoo 13 camera, display, and battery details revealed ahead of launch: All details

As Xiaomi prepares for the Redmi 13 5G's impending debut, further details remain undisclosed. Stay updated for more information as Xiaomi continues to reveal more about its latest handset in the days leading up to launch.

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 14:56 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Redmi 13 5G to launch exclusively on Amazon India- Camera, display and other specs revealed ahead of launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions

Rockstar Games to diversify offerings beyond GTA 6 with major updates and new content expansions
GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, locations and more from Rocks

GTA 6 launch details: Game release date, trailers, characters and all that we know till now
Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance

Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance
GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets