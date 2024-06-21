Redmi 13 5G to launch exclusively on Amazon India- Camera, display and other specs revealed ahead of launch

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce the Redmi 13 5G, its latest smartphone offering, exclusively on Amazon in India. Scheduled for release on July 9, details of the upcoming device have begun to surface as Amazon's dedicated micro-site goes live.

Redmi 13 5G: Specs and Features

Key specifications have been confirmed for the Redmi 13 5G. It will boast a crystal glass design with a rear panel made of glass and feature a centred punch-hole notch on the display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Xiaomi highlights it will offer the largest display seen on any 5G smartphone.

Under the hood, the Redmi 13 5G will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with an integrated Adreno 613 GPU, a setup similar to its predecessor. Imaging capabilities include a dual-rear camera setup headlined by a 108MP primary camera. Powering the device is a robust 5,030mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Out of the box, the Redmi 13 5G will feature HyperOS, potentially based on Android 14. In terms of specifications, it bears a striking resemblance to the Redmi Note 13R 5G, previously launched in China.

Redmi 13 5G: Expected Price in India

While Xiaomi has yet to disclose the Redmi 13 5G's official price for India, the preceding Redmi 12 5G may offer some insight. The Redmi 12 5G was priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Rs. 12,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

As Xiaomi prepares for the Redmi 13 5G's impending debut, further details remain undisclosed. Stay updated for more information as Xiaomi continues to reveal more about its latest handset in the days leading up to launch.