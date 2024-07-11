 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Flip6 double down on Galaxy AI features with Portrait Studio, Instant Slow-mo and more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Flip6 double down on Galaxy AI features with Portrait Studio, Instant Slow-mo and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 build on the already existing suite of AI features introduced with Galaxy AI earlier this year. Read all about the new features here.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 are the thinnest Z series phones ever.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 are the thinnest Z series phones ever. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 AI Features: Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 are here, and they come with a slew of new hardware and software features. However, as much as the hardware features, including being the thinnest Galaxy Z series phones yet, another major upgrade is the inclusion of a beefed-up Galaxy AI experience.

Plus, now that the competition is heating up with Apple announcing Apple Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro and later, Samsung now features several extras and doubles down on what the first version of the Galaxy AI featured. Now, powered by Gemini, the experience is much more mature and, being multi-modal, offers a range of new features.

New generative AI-powered features coming to the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6:

Sketch to Image: We have seen how useful the S-Pen is with the Galaxy S series of phones, and the Note lineup before that. Now that the S-Pen has been available for the Galaxy Z series for a while, Samsung has expanded the functionality for the Galaxy Z Fold 6—allowing you to use generative AI to create images when you simply sketch or draw on the photos in Gallery or Notes. This seems like a unique way to create more personal images; something not purely generated using text-based prompts.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Live Translation Using Dual Screen of Galaxy Z Fold 6: Thanks to the dual-screen form factor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's Interpreter now comes with a new conversation mode that enables both parties to see translations on the main and cover screens simultaneously as they get translated.

Further, the live translate feature, which previously only worked in Samsung's own calling app, is now being extended to third-party options as well.

Portrait Studio: We have seen how generative AI can be used to create fun versions of the photos you already have—in various styles. Now, Samsung is offering this natively—with styles like 3D cartoon or watercolour on offer. This makes for a fun twist to your photos.

Instant Slow-motion: Have you ever wished that you could convert a normal 30fps or 24fps video into a slow-motion video for that dramatic effect? Well, that is also now present thanks to Galaxy AI, and it works by generating extra frames and hence maintaining smooth motion.

Google Gemini Goes Big: You can invoke Gemini on Galaxy phones by swiping from the corner or saying ‘Hey Google,' and this lets you use it for a wide array of tasks such as planning, writing, and more. Plus, it also makes it possible for tasks such as real-time flight booking, and getting hotel information. Google Gemini also works in split-screen mode and offers the popular Circle to Search feature as well.

Apart from this, there are several nifty AI tricks like being able to long press on a menu to translate it and then highlight a particular item to know more about it, transcribing audio, and even letting you solve math problems.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets